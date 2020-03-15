Editorial

Greed of one man is behind moves to nationalise Reserve Bank

The debate on nationalising the South African Reserve Bank has been taking place in the ANC since time immemorial. The proposal was revived at the 2007 national conference in Polokwane, but it failed to pass as a resolution. It was back on the table in 2012 at the national conference in Mangaung.



Again, the delegates did not endorse it and it did not appear among the conference resolutions. But the proponents did not throw in the towel...