Opinion

Let’s use the mass wisdom of the voters to winnow out bad apples

The Democratic Party primaries in the US provide a lesson in how SA could change its system to end the false perceptions peddled by politicians.

Why can’t we elect our leaders the way Americans do — directly? As things now stand, South Africans are captives of an anachronistic electoral system that was designed to accommodate the fears of racial and ethnic groups.



This can be seen in the National Party’s submission during the negotiations: “We could have a long debate on whether the fear of domination of some of SA’s … minorities is realistic or not, but if we are to deal with our constitutional future in a responsible manner, the mere existence of such perceptions should be accepted as a reality which must be accounted for in a constitution.” ..