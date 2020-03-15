Mampara of the week: King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo

A reign that causes mainly pain

When AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo began a 12-year sentence in December 2015 after being convicted of assault, kidnapping and arson, his fan club sprang into action, demanding that he be released.



They kept up the same chorus until he was released on parole late last year, thanks to the remission of sentences declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa in December. ..