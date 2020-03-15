Opinion
Ruling sadists live large as we, the people, are in the dark, prone to the virus, and suffer our ‘protector’
15 March 2020 - 00:00
This has been a particularly brutal week. Bad things are raining in on us from all sides.
There’s bloodshed and pandemonium on international markets and the coronavirus, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation this week, is inexorably and horrifyingly blanketing the entire globe. It’s a double whammy — one feeding off the other...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.