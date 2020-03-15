Opinion

SA can profit from shift in global production

The coronavirus, which is disrupting global supply chains of manufacturing, may offer SA opportunities to position itself as a producer of parts, material and products for global companies.



The nature of global production has changed to such an extent that in many industries the components of products can be separately sourced in different countries. China, as part of a dedicated industrial strategy, has successfully positioned itself as the premier supplier of parts, material and components of manufactured products for companies around the world...