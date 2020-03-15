The day of the women: movie mogul Harvey Weinstein jailed for rape, but unrepentant

The trial had the drama of a Hollywood epic and a fit, just ending. But the morality of Weinstein’s sentence is lost on him, writes Sue de Groot, as his self-justifying rants at his accusers show

In Federico Fellini’s 1974 film, Amarcord, the giant replica of Mussolini’s head is as ridiculous and insubstantial as a sand castle. One strong wind and the features of the once-mighty ruler will collapse and crumble into dirt.



Harvey Weinstein has all the narcissistic traits that characterise a tyrant, chief among which is the belief that his dominance and superiority must surely be recognised by others. ..