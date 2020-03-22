After the storm: the new normal after the coronavirus outbreak

But eventually they would begin to be stressed by the absence of face-to-face interaction with others.

The same would apply to retail — the “sex appeal of online shopping” would fade and consumers would miss the recreational aspect of going to the mall.

The fact that “retail sales used to drop during the holidays and now go up” showed shopping had become a recreational activity, said Jammine.

But for many people with menial jobs who would not be able to earn a living from home, the long-term effects could be disastrous.

Inequality could be exacerbated further, as could the digital divide.

Jammine imagined a single office which now stands empty as everyone works from home, except for “the tea lady and cleaners who won't be needed any more” and would lose their jobs.

He said there would be a reduced demand for taxis, “and even privately owned vehicles”.

William Bird, head of Media Monitoring Africa, said media consumption may change or return to its former shape.

“We are lucky so far in that our government and president seem to be playing open cards about the virus and are communicating well.