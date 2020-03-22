Obituary

Brian Astbury: Driving force behind The Space theatre

He defied apartheid to the extent of hiring security policemen as stage hands

Brian Astbury, who has died in London at the age of 78, cofounded SA's first nonracial theatre, The Space, in Cape Town at the height of apartheid, with playwright Athol Fugard and Astbury's actress wife Yvonne Bryceland.



The Space provided the kind of raw, searing, no-holds-barred theatre which tackled the realities of apartheid in a way these had never been tackled on stage before...