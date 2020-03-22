Obituary
Brian Astbury: Driving force behind The Space theatre
He defied apartheid to the extent of hiring security policemen as stage hands
22 March 2020 - 00:00
Brian Astbury, who has died in London at the age of 78, cofounded SA's first nonracial theatre, The Space, in Cape Town at the height of apartheid, with playwright Athol Fugard and Astbury's actress wife Yvonne Bryceland.
The Space provided the kind of raw, searing, no-holds-barred theatre which tackled the realities of apartheid in a way these had never been tackled on stage before...
