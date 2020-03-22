Coronavirus hits Africa: A disaster waiting to happen

“Africa should brace itself for a serious challenge,” John Nkengasong, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said on March 11.

“I still believe containment is possible, but only with extensive testing and surveillance.”

In some places that looks all but impossible. In South Sudan, devastated by a five-year civil war, the government has just 24 isolation beds, said Angok Gordon Kuol, incident manager for the outbreak at the ministry of health.

He said public officials were trying to encourage hand washing, but many in the impoverished East African nation of 12-million people could not afford soap and did not have running water.

The health ministry in Burkina Faso, which is under siege from jihadist groups linked to Islamic State and Al-Qaeda, said in a report last week that the country lacked the resources to deal with the outbreak.

Its border crossings have no sites to isolate suspected cases, and the country does not have enough skilled health workers. “This can result in high mortality rates and an increased risk of spreading the disease.”

Ebola killed more than 11,000 people in West Africa between 2013 and 2016, mainly in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone. It devastated communities but provided lessons.

The Africa CDC, set up by the AU in 2017, has been working with the WHO to strengthen emergency co-ordination, improve testing and surveillance, and equip treatment centres.