Coronavirus pandemic in Africa: 'It is as if people are preparing for war'

Alarmed consumers thronged markets across Africa this week, many in masks and gloves, to stock up as the coronavirus spread on the continent.

Prices rose in some parts, though at least two countries, Rwanda and Kenya, sought to control costs.

“It is as if people are preparing for war,” said an astonished shopkeeper as people clamoured for rice, cooking oil, sugar and flour at a market in the capital Kigali.

“Prices have gone up — but still they buy.” Initially spared as the coronavirus battered China and then spread out, Africa has seen a rash of cases this month and governments are taking drastic measures to curb its spread.