Obituary

Dana Zatopkova: Heroine in Olympic love story

Dana Zatopkova, who has died in Prague aged 97, was a Czechoslovak javelin-thrower who won two Olympic medals but was best known as the wife of the runner Emil Zatopek, with whom she shared a birthday — and, many felt, one of the great Olympic love stories.



Her finest Olympic moment came on July 24 1952 in Helsinki. Her husband had just won gold in the 5,000m...