Frightening disease outbreaks are nothing new for SA's pointsman in the coronavirus war

In addition to environmental factors, the sharp increase in malaria was driven by the resistance that mosquitos had developed to the insecticide being used against them, and by the limitations of the treatment regime.

Mkhize led the conversation with epidemiologists and other health experts to find the solution. Ultimately, the drug policy was changed from monotherapy to artemisinin combination therapy, and permission was granted to spray DDT (dichloro-diphenyl-trichloroethane), the use of which had been restricted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) 30 years earlier.

Mkhize instructed provincial health teams to spray each and every building in the remote rural communities of northern KwaZulu-Natal, in a cross-border operation with Mozambique and Eswatini. The teams also distributed information about symptoms and the need to seek early medical attention.

Five years later, in the 2005 season, the number of cases dropped to 7,700. Deaths from malaria in KwaZulu-Natal plunged 98.5%, from 340 in 2000 to five in 2010.

Following the success of the anti-malaria campaign, the WHO said in 2006 it now believed DDT should be used for indoor residual spraying, “not only in epidemic areas but also in areas with constant and high malaria transmission, including throughout Africa”.

At about the same time that malaria erupted, KwaZulu-Natal was also hit by an outbreak of cholera in rural communities with limited access to water and sanitation.