In a season of greed and fear, we can turn to generosity and compassion

That's not to say that the selfish stockpilers are developmentally retarded and the charitable givers are more advanced. They simply illustrate different facets of our survival impulses.

We could learn from the coronavirus — at a purely robotic level, it is the epitome of a survival machine. It spreads wildly and in most cases does not kill the host that gives it life. For it to thrive, the organism it feeds on must thrive too.

Humans need other humans. This is the way we have built our world. In isolating and quarantining ourselves we are tending to ourselves and trying to ensure our own safety, but we are also thinking of others and hoping not to infect the vulnerable — the elderly and those who are physically weakened.

There is, as in all things related to human nature, a spectrum, in this case with pure altruism at one end and pure selfishness at the other. Again, this is not “good” vs “bad”; it's a question of finding the best balance.

In 1971, Australian philosopher Peter Singer wrote an essay called “Famine, Affluence and Morality” that is still taught as the gold standard for how the truly altruistic should live.

For Singer, it was not desirable to give as much as you could to others without actually starving or running out of toilet paper yourself; it was obligatory. It was, he thought, morally impermissible to do less.

Singer's essay remains valid because it illustrates how demanding it would be to follow a charitable path to the exclusion of one's natural, selfish impulses

. Giving to others so we may maintain a world that is comfortable for us to inhabit is also inherently selfish and therefore natural. Giving to the point of potential danger to one's own survival is unnatural, and many would say unattainable.

The trick is finding middle ground. The coronavirus slips up in its survival calculations when those it has infected do not survive its invasion. When the host dies, it deprives the virus of a home.

In most cases this does not happen, so you could say that on the whole the virus is doing a good job of getting on in life.