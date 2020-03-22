Mampara of the week: Masechaba Ndlovu

B-LIST SPOKESMAMPARA

Masechaba Ndlovu was a regular on the front pages of tabloid newspapers for all the wrong reasons in her past life as a B-list celebrity.

That was before minister of congratulations and condolences Nathi Mthethwa thought that qualified her to be his official mouthpiece.

If her first few days in office are anything to go by, expect her to feature more in this column. Just a few days in office, the spokesmampara was announcing nonexistent Covid-19 deaths on her Twitter feed.

When she was called out, she issued another tweet "to clarify" her Mampara moment instead of apologising for her incompetence.

Everyone knows it's health minister Zweli Mkhize's job to deliver the bad news on Covid-19. This one and her minister must stick to messages of condolences.