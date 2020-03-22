Pass the witblits and save us from the fools

I would be interested in a credible survey of South African attitudes to the coronavirus. How many of us have heard of it and how many of us think it's a threat? You could add more questions, but those two came to mind after a family member went to a home affairs office in the Western Cape on Wednesday.

The place was relatively quiet and the queue moving along at a good clip. Until, that is, a man in front found that the biometric identity device at the office couldn't read his fingerprints.

Press harder, the woman at the counter suggested. Nothing. Rub your cheeks. Nothing. Try your ears. It worked.

What was happening was that when the man entered the office, he used the hand sanitiser sensibly provided. But it contained alcohol and had removed the oils from his fingers, so the fingerprint device couldn't read his print.