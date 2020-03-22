Ramaphosa's firm hand on the tiller is reassuring, but we must gird for worse

These restrictions are mild, however, compared with those imposed elsewhere. On Friday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered all restaurants, pubs and similar establishments to close, and residents of California were effectively put under house arrest. In imposing the stay-at-home, the US state is emulating China, which reported no new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday and Friday this week. It is winning the war.

Ours is a touchy-feely society, with its ritualised handshakes, hugs and emphasis on communal living and celebration.

Social distancing, in which we are encouraged to separate ourselves from others to minimise the spread of the coronavirus, will not come as naturally to South Africans as it might to people who live in more standoffish cultures.

We should be in no doubt of its importance, however, particularly at this early stage of the disease. Worldwide, it took 14 weeks to reach 125,000 cases and just nine days for the next 125,000 people to be infected.

The warning was sounded loudly in a short letter to the South African Medical Journal this week from virologists at Stellenbosch University, who said that unless we chalk up quick wins, Covid-19 infections may peak in May, coinciding with the annual flu season and putting the health care system under overwhelming pressure.

“Taking into account SA's large size and very variable access to quality health care, early implementation of social-distancing measures would have a huge impact in reducing the rate of epidemic spread and the burden of Covid-19 cases in SA,” they said.

We report today that projections about the spread of the virus in SA remain horrifying. Just as worryingly, many South Africans appear to be ignorant about the threat it poses, let alone the steps they need to take to avoid contracting or spreading it.