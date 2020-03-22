Scare tactics can't obscure sound reasons for nationalising the Bank
The Reserve Bank is a key state institution. Like the judiciary, its independence is guaranteed by law. It only makes sense that it is 100% owned by the state.
22 March 2020 - 00:00
The assertion that the ANC resolution on the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) was a capture by a German shareholder of the Bank is the new orthodoxy of those who want to keep to the status quo in the ownership and control of the South African economy, particularly the financial sector.
The article “German tycoon eyes bank bonanza” in the Sunday Times (March 15) is meant to frame and discredit this ANC resolution as something that must be revised and reversed. It is part of a campaign...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.