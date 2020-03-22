Scare tactics can't obscure sound reasons for nationalising the Bank

The Reserve Bank is a key state institution. Like the judiciary, its independence is guaranteed by law. It only makes sense that it is 100% owned by the state.

The assertion that the ANC resolution on the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) was a capture by a German shareholder of the Bank is the new orthodoxy of those who want to keep to the status quo in the ownership and control of the South African economy, particularly the financial sector.



The article “German tycoon eyes bank bonanza” in the Sunday Times (March 15) is meant to frame and discredit this ANC resolution as something that must be revised and reversed. It is part of a campaign...