Strong leadership from Ramaphosa gives SA a better chance against more than one deadly malaise

Welcome back, Mr President. That's more like it. But where the hell have you been?

President Cyril Ramaphosa, after keeping the country waiting for two hours last Sunday, strode to the podium and spoke like the president he ought to be and the leader people had always thought he was.

He was lucid, authoritative, assured, persuasive and — dare I say — presidential. It was a far cry from the apologetic, grinning figure who always seemed eager to please. Long may this transformation last.

Ramaphosa's reluctance or refusal to deploy the enormous political power — and goodwill — at his disposal to tackle the gargantuan problems facing SA has mystified friends and foes alike since he took office.