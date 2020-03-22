Surprise, surprise! The fly in Ramaphosa's Covid-19 ointment is a Zuma flunkey

There was a brief period when quoting the late 1970s Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping was in vogue among ruling ANC politicians. The favourite quote, often cited without reference to Deng, was: “If you open the window for fresh air, you have to expect flies to blow in.”

Deng said these words to defend himself against Chinese Communist Party colleagues. They had criticised his policy of opening up China through economic reforms that would allow “dangerous influences” into the country.

Of course our local political mandarins were not using the quote to justify their own set of proposed economic reforms. They used it to explain and justify the disparate alliance they had hastily put together in the campaign to have Jacob Zuma succeed Thabo Mbeki as the country's president.

They would say they knew that some of the people involved in their campaign were politically dodgy and often had dubious motives, but they needed them on their side to democratically defeat a president whom they accused of using state resources to stay in power.