The Reserve Bank needs to think bigger, much bigger amid coronavirus

While the world is at war, with many countries firing big bazookas — financial market jargon for the bold measures taken to counter the economic impact of Covid-19 — SA has responded with an interest-rate cut equivalent to squirting a water pistol.

On Monday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “We must act like any wartime government and do whatever it takes to support our economy.” During World War 2, the UK ran a budget deficit of 20% of GDP for five years. Its debt-to-GDP ratio soared to 250%.

French President Emmanuel Macron says: “We are at war. We will implement everything we can to protect employees and French companies. Whatever the cost will be, we will do it.”

Olivier Blanchard, the former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), says: “The world is de facto at war against the virus.” He points out that the US budget deficit increased to 26% of GDP during World War 2. “Let us not be squeamish,” he says.