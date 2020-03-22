The Sunday Times promises to keep telling the truth about Covid-19

We are going through what is the greatest crisis of modern times. The world as we know it is changing rapidly because of the outbreak of the Covid-19 scourge. A crisis of this magnitude causes tremendous uncertainty because no-one can predict the full and precise impact of the outbreak on our society and economy.

Individually, as well as a collective, we are worried about keeping ourselves and loved ones healthy.

At the same time, we are concerned about job security as a result of the spread of the coronavirus, which is grinding the world economy almost to a standstill.

In a crisis such as this, especially in an era of social media where fake news often travels faster than the truth, it is crucial that the media plays its role of bringing to society accurate news and information that help citizens take informed decisions.

This week's edition of the Sunday Times is dominated by our coverage of the pandemic because it has affected every aspect of our readers' lives and is likely to do so for days and weeks to come.