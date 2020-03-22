Covid-19
The Sunday Times promises to keep telling the truth about Covid-19
We are going through what is the greatest crisis of modern times. The world as we know it is changing rapidly because of the outbreak of the Covid-19 scourge. A crisis of this magnitude causes tremendous uncertainty because no-one can predict the full and precise impact of the outbreak on our society and economy.
Individually, as well as a collective, we are worried about keeping ourselves and loved ones healthy.
At the same time, we are concerned about job security as a result of the spread of the coronavirus, which is grinding the world economy almost to a standstill.
In a crisis such as this, especially in an era of social media where fake news often travels faster than the truth, it is crucial that the media plays its role of bringing to society accurate news and information that help citizens take informed decisions.
This week's edition of the Sunday Times is dominated by our coverage of the pandemic because it has affected every aspect of our readers' lives and is likely to do so for days and weeks to come.
We have tried to cover every key aspect of the developing story and keep our readers informed about steps being taken by the government, businesses and individuals to help arrest the spread of Covid-19 in SA, across the African continent and across the world.
Often we in the media cover the news from the vantage point of being observers, not directly affected by what we report on. But such has been the impact of the coronavirus scourge that, like everyone else, we have had to work under extremely difficult conditions.
This edition was put together with many of our staff working remotely as part of our way of supporting social distancing.
But even under these circumstances, we commit to continue bringing you quality information that helps you better understand what is going on as well as what you need to do to mitigate the harm.
We will aspire to ensure that we provide you with accurate information from credible sources, especially those who are experts in the field.
While the Sunday Times comes out only once a week, we pledge to continue with this on our daily platforms online, TimesLive and TimesSelect.
