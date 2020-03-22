To get through this coronavirus catastrophe, we need a stimulus, not austerity

If you add in additional unplanned expenditure of an estimated R30bn on the public health system to cope with the pandemic, the cost of the pandemic to the budget will be around R100bn, implying the 2020/2021 fiscal deficit will widen from a budgeted 6.8% to around 10% of GDP, absent any other adjustments.

This will blow SA's chances of maintaining the Moody's investment grade rating, unless a medium-term budget revised plan can be tabled to show a credible growth path to restoring reasonable fiscal ratios and sustainability in the coming three years.

Yet for South Africans to get through this human and economic catastrophe, fiscal austerity is the last thing they now need to see.

Rather, a smart fiscal stimulus, designed to protect the most vulnerable and in need, as is the case in most nations around the world, will be required in SA.

What, given limited fiscal space, can this look like?

The SA government this week announced plans for a debt relief fund, to assist small businesses affected by the pandemic.

This can take various forms. To be most effective, such a fund should be a partnership between the banks, the government and, importantly, real estate landlords who should each take pain to help small and medium business owners to protect jobs.

Banks should extend credit and provide liquidity with appropriately adjusted and relaxed payment terms, including payment holidays.

The government should provide the last loss guarantee and relax capital requirements on banks, and landlords should relax, lower rents and/or extend grace periods on rental terms, for an agreed transitional period, say two years, to allow the economy to get on its feet again.