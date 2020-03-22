We have to tackle the coronavirus as one nation, together

Tackling the devastating Covid-19 outbreak, which snowballs health, economic and social crises into one, means SA will have to, in one go, overcome all the obstacles that up to now have undermined attempts to lift growth, boost development and forge societal solidarity across race, class and ideology.

An effective coronavirus strategy must simultaneously stimulate the economy, combat the virus itself and push for a societal behavioural change.

The problem is that there is very little trust in the government. Worse, most of the country's leadership, intellectual and ideas capital sits outside the ANC, politics and government.

Furthermore, there has been up to now little capacity within the government to co-ordinate complex delivery programmes, plan across departments, agencies and sectors, and form effective partnerships within and outside the government.