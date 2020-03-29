OPINION
Covid-19 is unprecedented, as is the need to help
The Solidarity Fund s a way for all of us to support the most impoverished
29 March 2020 - 00:00
South Africans are set to confront one of the toughest moments of our history.
Fortunately, all indications are that we will do so united. It is a country defined by various struggles, and I do not make this comment lightly...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.