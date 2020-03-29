Cyril more than repays the trust some placed in him

Normally there is a quiet hum about the tiny village where I live. A tractor over there, the dog next door barking at people and other dogs passing his gate, a sanitation truck moving up the hill. Today, day two, there's nothing. Not even the church clock. I've suffered from tinnitus for most of my life so I can't say for certain, but I swear there is literally nothing going on out there today.



On the first day, a detective warned us on the village Facebook page: "Good morning people of Stanford. Please note that if you don't comply with the regulations with the national lockdown, as per our President's order, you will be arrested and you will be detained at the Police Station. Once you appear in court you will then be in custody till you can apply to be released on Bail by the Court."..