OPINION

Invest in knowledge to address the pandemic's impact

There have been many questions and fewer answers about the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic on health, the economy and society. The world was already undergoing multiple transitions as a result of mega trends such as globalisation, demographic shifts, climate change, rapid urbanisation and technological change. But those who have made predictions based on modelling about globalisation and population growth could not have predicted the world would face Covid-19.



Pandemics are like volcanoes and earthquakes; you know that they will happen, but you don't know when, where, and how bad they will be. They are part of human history, but not part of the relatively better understood laws of economic systems...