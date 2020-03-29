Mampara of the week: Lindiwe Zulu

Soldier of misfortune



Someone should have told Lindiwe Zulu, the social development mampara, to better camouflage her pathological insensitivity to those in whose name she serves in the cabinet by not arriving at the Covid-19 ministerial briefing this week looking every bit the Gucci revolutionary who got lost on her way to a pre-lockdown coronavirus fancy-dress party...