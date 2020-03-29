Opinion
More Cyril, please, and less of the cabinet confusion
29 March 2020 - 00:00
Our world, our country, our lives, all our assumptions and prejudices now divide in two.
Globalisation pundit Thomas Friedman defines it as "BC" (before coronavirus) and "AC" (after coronavirus)...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.