Opinion

The securocrats overrule the experts and a bully barks at apprehensive people about dogs

Bheki Cele, the conceited and overbearing minister of police who has - like a small-town gangster - made the wearing of a hat a singular part of his trademark, has probably the wrong type of headgear on.



He should be wearing a homburg, much beloved by apartheid ideologues. He often sounds like the likes of Magnus Malan. One can almost imagine him licking his lips and wagging that finger like PW Botha used to do...