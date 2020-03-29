Opinion
The securocrats overrule the experts and a bully barks at apprehensive people about dogs
29 March 2020 - 00:00
Bheki Cele, the conceited and overbearing minister of police who has - like a small-town gangster - made the wearing of a hat a singular part of his trademark, has probably the wrong type of headgear on.
He should be wearing a homburg, much beloved by apartheid ideologues. He often sounds like the likes of Magnus Malan. One can almost imagine him licking his lips and wagging that finger like PW Botha used to do...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.