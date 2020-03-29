Opinion

You have to laugh, really

Sue de Groot celebrates the power of humour to unite, distract and keep us sane as we enter a period of uncertainty under the cloud of Covid-19

THE DEF LADY IS KILLING IT!



Reproduced as it appeared (minus a few dozen exclamation marks), that comment stood out among the thousands of inanities flying up the comments bar on YouTube while President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Monday night...