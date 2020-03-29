Opinion
You have to laugh, really
Sue de Groot celebrates the power of humour to unite, distract and keep us sane as we enter a period of uncertainty under the cloud of Covid-19
29 March 2020 - 00:02
THE DEF LADY IS KILLING IT!
Reproduced as it appeared (minus a few dozen exclamation marks), that comment stood out among the thousands of inanities flying up the comments bar on YouTube while President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Monday night...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.