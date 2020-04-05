Confusion rules as ministers amend lockdown rules on a whim or a threat

A gaggle of ministers this week took a turn at the podium and inadvertently sought to unravel what seems like a nascent consensus on the measures taken to deal with Covid-19. The amendments they made to the regulations are misguided, short-sighted and could possibly undermine efforts taken thus far to avert a looming disaster.



First to blink was Fikile Mbalula, the blathering minister of transport, who caved in to all the demands presented to him by the taxi industry. It would probably have been something of a miracle had Mbalula stood his ground...