Opinion & Analysis

Obituary

Constand Viljoen: General who plotted a coup but was seduced by Mandela

05 April 2020 - 00:00 By Chris Barron

Gen Constand Viljoen, who has died on his farm near Ohrigstad at the age of 86, was a former chief of the South African Defence Force (SADF) who came frighteningly close to staging a coup against the FW de Klerk government in order to halt the peace process and prevent the 1994 democratic elections.

He believed the ANC was still pursuing a revolutionary agenda and that De Klerk was caving in to their demands and had to be stopped...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. All the president's people: Meet Ramaphosa's trusted inner circle Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | We can be grateful for the quality of this leadership Opinion & Analysis
  3. Mampara of the week: Masechaba Ndlovu Opinion & Analysis
  4. Barney Mthombothi | The securocrats overrule the experts and a bully barks at ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. Mampara of the week: Lindiwe Zulu Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

UJ Library MakerSpace produces 3D shield masks for anyone in need
Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask