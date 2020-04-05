Obituary

Constand Viljoen: General who plotted a coup but was seduced by Mandela

Gen Constand Viljoen, who has died on his farm near Ohrigstad at the age of 86, was a former chief of the South African Defence Force (SADF) who came frighteningly close to staging a coup against the FW de Klerk government in order to halt the peace process and prevent the 1994 democratic elections.



He believed the ANC was still pursuing a revolutionary agenda and that De Klerk was caving in to their demands and had to be stopped...