Covid-19: A week in the life of a world gone mad

The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases passed the 1-million mark this week, and more than 80 countries have approached the International Monetary Fund for financial assistance as economies spiral downwards. Here's a look at what went down on other continents this week

BRAZIL



President Jair “burn the trees”Bolsonaro made himself even less popular among Brazilian citizens when he contradicted Rio de Janeiro governor Wilson Witzel ’s order banning people from beaches. “Ban people from going to the beach? My God!” said Bolsonaro. “Beaches are outdoors. There’s no problem going there at all.” Rio has 17-million inhabitants...