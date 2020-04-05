Now's the time to create the best chapter in the human story

Panic brings out the worst in us. Instead, let’s spread courage and solidarity. We could begin now to create the best chapter in the human story, writes Ben Okri

There is a great difference between panic and awareness. With awareness there is responsibility, a respect for the scale of the problem, and a calm consciousness of what needs to be done.



One can be aware of the coronavirus, aware of what needs to be done to minimise its spread — and we must do those things. But one should not make the situation worse with the negative imagination that is fear. For, like fire, imagination can create or it can destroy. It can make us act from our worst selves...