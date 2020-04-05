Opinion & Analysis

Grim scramble in Africa to contain Covid-19 outbreak

Some African states are in lockdown, others are slow to respond. All are short of health supplies, writes Claire Keeton

05 April 2020 - 00:00 By Claire Keeton

'You can't go to war with a knife, without the right equipment," says Kenyan health executive Amit Thakker, referring to Africa's shortage of supplies to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

In the seven days to Tuesday this week, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa more than doubled, from 1,998 to 5,287. In the same period deaths soared from 58 to 172...

