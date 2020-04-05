Obituary

Ignatius Jacobs: dedicated to liberation of SA

Ignatius Patrick Jacobs dedicated his life to the liberation of his people. He fought for freedom as a pupil at school, at university, as a youth and community activist, a communist, a soldier, and a representative of the people in the government.



Inevitably, due to the firmness of his beliefs, energy in action, passion in robust debates and conviction in the liberation of his people, he was to lead in many structures of the liberation movement...