More can be done to help the most vulnerable
05 April 2020 - 00:00
Temporarily providing direct income, food and medical hygiene support in the lockdown to the poor, unemployed, homeless and those in informal settlements is crucial to slowing down the rapid spread of the virus.
One way to provide support is to give a cash grant to poor people to carry them over the lockdown or during a follow-on lockdown. The grant could be distributed through the banks, SA Post Office or retail stores, in the way of social grants...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.