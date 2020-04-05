More can be done to help the most vulnerable

Temporarily providing direct income, food and medical hygiene support in the lockdown to the poor, unemployed, homeless and those in informal settlements is crucial to slowing down the rapid spread of the virus.



One way to provide support is to give a cash grant to poor people to carry them over the lockdown or during a follow-on lockdown. The grant could be distributed through the banks, SA Post Office or retail stores, in the way of social grants...