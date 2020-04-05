Our defence force must always be ready to protect, despite budget shortfalls

But a dedicated disaster management arm would do an even better job

Reported incidents of unlawful acts by members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) since its deployment in support of the police to deal with the coronavirus are regrettable.



They have easily distracted from the overwhelmingly vital role played by the military in the fight against Covid-19 and the enormous value of this deployment to the country...