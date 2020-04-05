Stay home, but travel far and wide with these great books
In times of pestilence we have always turned to stories to get us through. A handful of acclaimed writers share the books they plan to crack during lockdown
05 April 2020 - 00:00
CHRISTA KULJIANA
A Tale for the Time Being by Ruth Ozeki: “It’s like a message in a bottle, cast out into the ocean of time and space. Totally personal and real. The opposite of a blog. It’s an antiblog, because it’s meant for only one special person.”..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.