The Left must save SA from surrendering autonomy to the IMF
The Covid-19 crisis will strengthen Ramaphosa in several ways, but he will still need the Left to govern - and the Left must do all it can to oppose austerity
05 April 2020 - 00:00
The Zuma years left us with a seriously weakened state and an entrenched economic crisis. Finding our way out of the profound mess left by his kleptocracy was never going to be easy. But now that our own national crisis has intersected with the global crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic, everything has changed.
There is some merit to the argument that the crisis has simultaneously shown up the weaknesses in the ANC leadership and allowed President Cyril Ramaphosa and competent ministers like Zweli Mkhize and Ebrahim Patel to shine...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.