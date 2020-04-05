The Left must save SA from surrendering autonomy to the IMF

The Covid-19 crisis will strengthen Ramaphosa in several ways, but he will still need the Left to govern - and the Left must do all it can to oppose austerity

The Zuma years left us with a seriously weakened state and an entrenched economic crisis. Finding our way out of the profound mess left by his kleptocracy was never going to be easy. But now that our own national crisis has intersected with the global crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic, everything has changed.



There is some merit to the argument that the crisis has simultaneously shown up the weaknesses in the ANC leadership and allowed President Cyril Ramaphosa and competent ministers like Zweli Mkhize and Ebrahim Patel to shine...