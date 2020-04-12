A trickle of legal booze better than bootlegging

After more than two weeks in lockdown, South Africans are getting a bit twitchy. It's not just the isolation and boredom getting to us; for many it's the inability to buy alcohol and cigarettes.



On these pages you will read how people have come to terms with that - either through being philosophical about it and embracing the chance to quit their vices, or by turning to black market tactics and buying and selling them illegally...