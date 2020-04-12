A trickle of legal booze better than bootlegging
12 April 2020 - 00:03
After more than two weeks in lockdown, South Africans are getting a bit twitchy. It's not just the isolation and boredom getting to us; for many it's the inability to buy alcohol and cigarettes.
On these pages you will read how people have come to terms with that - either through being philosophical about it and embracing the chance to quit their vices, or by turning to black market tactics and buying and selling them illegally...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.