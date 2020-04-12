Abused women and children forgotten in this crisis
12 April 2020 - 00:00
The government's Covid-19 emergency package fails glaringly to protect vulnerable women and children from violence and abuse during the lockdown.
The lockdown may have been effective so far in slowing the spread of Covid-19, but confining people to their homes raises the spectre of already alarming levels of violence and abuse against women and children exploding to terrifying levels...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.