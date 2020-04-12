Covid-19

CARTOON | Stella, Somizi and Fikile contend for corona clown trophy

The past week, celebrity Somizi Mhlongo emerged as another contender for the corona clown floating trophy.



The flamboyant entertainer earned consideration after his "very bad joke", where he revealed that transport minister Fikile Mbalula told him that the lockdown would be extended - hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa officially made the announcement. ..