Covid-19 has given us time to ponder — on the value of relationships, and how to live better lives

Not since biblical times, when Noah built a boat to save a few fortunate souls, has the world experienced anything like the Covid-19 catastrophe that is threatening to engulf it.



At least Noah and his mates could see the threat and thus devise a means to cope with it. We are confronted by an enemy we cannot see. It announces its malevolent presence in our midst only through its casualties, moving and mowing down with terrifying speed. Young and old, they fall...