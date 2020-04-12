Table Talk

Covid-19 pandemic: this is a crisis that bugs the Easter bunny

During these grave times, there is a figure synonymous with Easter who is able to provide us with a clear-sighted look at ourselves

Tracking down the Easter Bunny (known as EB to his subjects) was not easy. Like most of the rest of the world, the famous rabbit has gone to ground and is hunkering down in the warren with his clan.



When the Sunday Times eventually managed to connect with him through an underground network, Bunny No 1 agreed to speak to us via the rabbit communication app Zoomer, on condition we also gave eartime to some of his nation’s long-heldgrievances...