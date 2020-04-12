Now is the moment to press reset on economy

The double blow of junk status and the corona pandemic will deepen recession. No option can be ruled out to resuscitate SA, sustain livelihoods

The recent sovereign downgrade to junk status is a defining moment and turning point for SA. Combined with the potentially devastating economic shock induced by the coronavirus pandemic, this new reality represents the single biggest test for the country and its leadership in the democratic era.



The lockdown and effective shutting down of the economy overshadowed the news about the credit rating downgrade, but as a result of it SA is facing the Covid-19 pandemic in its most vulnerable economic state...