Q&A with SACP deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila on IMF funding

Alliance leaders have said "no" to any government attempts to seek funding from the IMF to fight the coronavirus crisis. Chris Barron asked SACP deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila…

Aren't you sabotaging our war against the coronavirus?



No. Our statement was issued to respond to the downgrade by Moody's and the response by the minister of finance in relation to the broad economic repositioning of SA. We said that's a no-no because of the structural adjustment conditionalities which take away your independence as a country...