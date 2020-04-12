The inequality revealed by the pandemic cries out for a new vision for our land
Use crisis to bring about the structural changes for an inclusive economy
12 April 2020 - 00:00
We are entering a special time on the Christian calendar when we celebrate Easter, remembering the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ. During this time Christians meet in large gatherings across the world to celebrate.
This year will be different. The coronavirus pandemic has forced big and small events to be cancelled or postponed...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.