We need the courage to live through this wide awake
That which cannot be explained can be comprehended, and endured, in silence
12 April 2020 - 00:00
Without intending to seem callous, the question comes to me: our world is fraught with crises, what is it about this one that has captured us so?
Perhaps it is in Covid-19's knack for globality, its capacity - helped along by our technologies of fast transportation - to roam the planet touching what it pleases. This free-roaming characteristic, the apparent opposite of the ecological crisis, the malaria crisis or, localised in a different way (within certain kinds of bodies for instance), the rape crisis...
