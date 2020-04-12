We need the courage to live through this wide awake

That which cannot be explained can be comprehended, and endured, in silence

Without intending to seem callous, the question comes to me: our world is fraught with crises, what is it about this one that has captured us so?



Perhaps it is in Covid-19's knack for globality, its capacity - helped along by our technologies of fast transportation - to roam the planet touching what it pleases. This free-roaming characteristic, the apparent opposite of the ecological crisis, the malaria crisis or, localised in a different way (within certain kinds of bodies for instance), the rape crisis...