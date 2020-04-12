Opinion & Analysis

We need to bail out the people and reform the global financial system

12 April 2020 - 00:00 By THABO MAKGOBA

The challenge the coronavirus pestilence presents us with may yet become one the greatest faced by any nation.

Our people are vulnerable, with many having compromised immune systems, their homes in densely packed townships, living in crowded accommodation and often needing to travel to places of work on public transport...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Dear Mbeki, now is the time to apologise for Aids denialism Opinion & Analysis
  2. Mampara of the week: Fikile Mbalula Opinion & Analysis
  3. STHEMBISO MSOMI | This health crisis offers Ramaphosa a Singapore moment to ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. THABANG MAKWETLA | Our defence force must always be ready to protect, despite ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Confusion rules as ministers amend lockdown rules on a whim ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Lockdown reloaded: SA extends Covid-19 lockdown by two weeks
From the crime scene: Cape Town attorney survives attempted hit